Insider Buying: Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) Director Hume D. Kyle purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $91,626.80. This represents a 80.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Novagold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 2,335,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 76.72 and a quick ratio of 76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.63. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Novagold Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Institutional Trading of Novagold Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 17,006,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,633,000 after buying an additional 3,187,981 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Novagold Resources by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,933,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,199 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 938,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novagold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.