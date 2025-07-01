Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $900.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $1,069.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $965.55.

EQIX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $794.82. 553,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $867.71 and a 200-day moving average of $878.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 82,340.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,957,000 after acquiring an additional 889,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $662,663,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after acquiring an additional 586,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after acquiring an additional 401,991 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

