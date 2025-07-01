ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $787.36 and last traded at $783.18. 359,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,697,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $801.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

The stock has a market cap of $312.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $738.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $720.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

