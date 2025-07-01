Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.10. 11,047,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,192,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 131.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Brian Long sold 2,955,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,535,914.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,920,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,137,750.51. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 2,155,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $9,679,465.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,084,600 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 794,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

