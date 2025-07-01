Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) versus Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $1.00 billion 1.42 $99.63 million $0.78 14.28 Sound Financial Bancorp $62.03 million 1.93 $4.64 million $1.95 23.91

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 9.82% 4.60% 0.57% Sound Financial Bancorp 8.12% 4.89% 0.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hope Bancorp pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hope Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. Given Hope Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans. In addition, it provides internet banking and bill-pay, remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; treasury management services; foreign currency exchange transactions; interest rate contracts and wealth management services; automated teller machine services; and engages in investment activities. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.