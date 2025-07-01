Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 3,876,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,708,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353,441 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $92,607,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $79,113,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

