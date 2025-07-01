Eurosite Power (EUSP) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Risk & Volatility

Eurosite Power has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurosite Power’s rivals have a beta of -1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eurosite Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurosite Power -113.01% -7.65% -6.98% Eurosite Power Competitors 1.90% 10.53% 2.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurosite Power and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurosite Power $6.99 million -$70,000.00 -0.39 Eurosite Power Competitors $13.38 billion $1.42 billion 26.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eurosite Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eurosite Power. Eurosite Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

72.0% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eurosite Power rivals beat Eurosite Power on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Eurosite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

