Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 110.6% – Still a Buy?

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 110.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.84. 314,454,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,377% from the average session volume of 21,295,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WOLF. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 103.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 195,257 shares in the company, valued at $779,075.43. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

