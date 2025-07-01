XPeng Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 55,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the typical volume of 33,324 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in XPeng by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 651.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XPEV. Nomura Securities upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.40 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. 6,069,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,835,285. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.58.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.