Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $65.32. Approximately 317,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 999,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

Several research firms have commented on CNR. Benchmark lowered their price target on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $482,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,045,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,630,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

