Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $303.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $304.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

