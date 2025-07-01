Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Exxon Mobil, Linde, NuScale Power, Energy Transfer, Shell, Bloom Energy, and Air Products and Chemicals are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution, storage or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier—ranging from electrolyzer and fuel-cell manufacturers to industrial gas suppliers. Investors view them as a way to gain exposure to the transition toward low-carbon and renewable energy solutions, since hydrogen can serve as a clean fuel or feedstock in power generation, transportation and heavy industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. 6,553,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,702,152. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Linde stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.79. 723,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.07. 8,742,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,836,144. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

NYSE ET traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. 8,374,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,727,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,719. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of BE stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. 6,043,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,951. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.11 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $283.05. 472,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.57. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86.

