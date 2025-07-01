Promising Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 1st

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Rocket Lab are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves space-related activities, such as rocket launches, satellite manufacturing, space?based communications, or emerging space tourism services. These equities allow investors to gain exposure to the rapidly evolving commercial space sector and its technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,692,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,712,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,691. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.79 and its 200 day moving average is $492.91.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded down $7.27 on Tuesday, reaching $250.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,545. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.91. The stock has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.37. 4,020,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449,685. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.35. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of Rocket Lab stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,964,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,919,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

