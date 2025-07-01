Top Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – July 1st

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Mosaic, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and AGCO are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or sell chemical and organic fertilizers—products formulated to supply essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium to crops. Investors follow these equities to gain exposure to the agribusiness sector, where revenues and profits largely depend on crop prices, weather patterns, global food demand and raw?material costs. Because factors such as input?price volatility, environmental regulations and geopolitical developments can sharply affect supply and demand, fertilizer stocks often exhibit higher sensitivity to commodity-cycle swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.36. 1,023,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.40 and a 200-day moving average of $230.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 5,408,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,275,206. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.09. 507,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,392,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,195,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.84. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.91. 1,019,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72.

AGCO (AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 709,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $109.64.

