Promising Video Game Stocks To Consider – July 1st

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in creating, publishing, distributing, and supporting video games—ranging from software developers and publishers to hardware manufacturers and esports service providers. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to the financial performance of the gaming industry, which is driven by product launches, technology trends, and consumer engagement. Their market value fluctuates based on factors like game sales, franchise successes, industry innovations, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.35. 9,243,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,164,498. The stock has a market cap of $784.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,866. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE:TKO traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.45. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $102.46 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.36. The company had a trading volume of 703,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $137.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Recommended Stories