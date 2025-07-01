Best Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – July 1st

Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, produce and market prescription and over-the-counter medications as well as related healthcare products. Their performance is highly sensitive to clinical trial results, regulatory approvals or rejections, patent expirations and changes in healthcare policy or drug pricing. As a result, investors often view these stocks as offering both high growth potential—from successful new drug launches—and elevated risk due to costly R&D and regulatory uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $774.25. 1,576,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,306. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $733.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $779.41 and its 200-day moving average is $800.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. 36,500,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,372,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,441,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $129.93.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.74. 3,486,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,109. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $15.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

