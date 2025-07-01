Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $551.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.87. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $552.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

