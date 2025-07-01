Critical Contrast: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) versus Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) and Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cavco Industries and Winnebago Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 8.49% 17.00% 12.82% Winnebago Industries -0.62% 2.86% 1.57%

Volatility & Risk

Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winnebago Industries has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Winnebago Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cavco Industries and Winnebago Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Winnebago Industries 0 4 6 0 2.60

Cavco Industries currently has a consensus target price of $522.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Winnebago Industries has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Winnebago Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Winnebago Industries is more favorable than Cavco Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavco Industries and Winnebago Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $2.02 billion 1.82 $171.04 million $20.76 21.80 Winnebago Industries $2.97 billion 0.29 $13.00 million ($0.59) -52.45

Cavco Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Winnebago Industries. Winnebago Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cavco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Winnebago Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names. The company also offers motorhome RV, a self-propelled mobile dwelling used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support active and mobile lifestyles under the Winnebago and Newmar brand names. In addition, it offers other specialty commercial vehicles for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office spaces; commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party up fitters, as well as manufactures and sells recreational boats under the Chris-Craft and Barletta brand names. Further, the company is involved in the original equipment manufacturing of parts for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles. It sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Winnebago Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.