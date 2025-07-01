Reviewing Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (LLYVK) & Its Peers

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
|N/A
|N/A
|298.85
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Competitors
|$9.88 billion
|-$285.69 million
|-32.71
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Competitors
|0.82%
|-70.71%
|1.87%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s peers have a beta of 3.78, suggesting that their average share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C peers beat Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.