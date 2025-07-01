Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) versus Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Critical Comparison

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 168.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Johnson Controls International pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Johnson Controls International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.12 billion 2.68 $396.00 million $0.50 52.58 Johnson Controls International $22.95 billion 3.01 $1.71 billion $3.75 28.01

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Weyerhaeuser. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 5.15% 3.59% 2.12% Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weyerhaeuser and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 1 2 6 1 2.70 Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $33.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $97.88, suggesting a potential downside of 6.81%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Weyerhaeuser on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

