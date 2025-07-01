Contrasting CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) & UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Profitability

This table compares UBE and CIIG Capital Partners II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66% CIIG Capital Partners II N/A N/A -0.58%

Volatility and Risk

UBE has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIIG Capital Partners II has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of CIIG Capital Partners II shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of CIIG Capital Partners II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11 CIIG Capital Partners II N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares UBE and CIIG Capital Partners II”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than CIIG Capital Partners II.

Summary

UBE beats CIIG Capital Partners II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

