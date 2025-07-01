Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 16,388,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,697,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 6.6%

The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota purchased 49,701,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $250,000,003.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,573,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,545,313.63. This represents a 68.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 101,652 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $677,002.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,526,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,108,234.92. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

