SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SSAB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get SSAB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSAB

SSAB Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SSAB had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SSAB will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. SSAB’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

SSAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.