Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading 6.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.71. 669,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,963,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,310,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

