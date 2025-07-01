Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 5.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.73 and last traded at $123.53. 598,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,684,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.11.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,891 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $11,869,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.