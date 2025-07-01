Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.60. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 0.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

