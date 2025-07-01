Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $191.78 and last traded at $191.19, with a volume of 55078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Crane Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Crane news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,871.60. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $144,961,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 117.3% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 937,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,566,000 after acquiring an additional 505,983 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $75,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 619.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 430,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Crane by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,455,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,765 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

