Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,235,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 3,790,837 shares.The stock last traded at $4.27 and had previously closed at $4.02.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 14.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

