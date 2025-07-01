Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 1st (ALGT, CHRW, CTAS, H, IONS, KFY, MLCO, NKE, OSK, OVV)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 1st:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $112.00 price target on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $221.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $196.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $131.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $159.00 price target on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock.

