Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of FIHL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 333,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 0.34. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,799,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,825,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after acquiring an additional 146,116 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,529,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,991,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

