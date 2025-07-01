Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – June 28th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture or distribute capital goods and services—such as machinery, aerospace and defense equipment, building products, electrical components, and transportation services. Because these firms’ revenues depend heavily on business investment, infrastructure spending and global trade, their stock prices tend to rise during economic expansions and fall in downturns. Investors often watch industrial stocks as a barometer of overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $323.63. The company had a trading volume of 88,778,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,950,340. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $269.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,450,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,072,851. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,813,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,367,003. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

