Top Retail Stocks To Research – June 28th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is selling goods and services directly to consumers through physical stores, online platforms, or both. They include businesses ranging from local boutiques and specialty retailers to large multinational chains like Walmart or Amazon. Investors in retail stocks typically monitor consumer spending trends, seasonal shopping patterns, and broader economic indicators to gauge potential performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.63. 88,778,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,950,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.93 and its 200-day moving average is $330.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.82, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $223.30. 119,087,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,161,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,519,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,657,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.12. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $499.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Recommended Stories