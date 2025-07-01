Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) & Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Head-To-Head Review

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Lightwave Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lightwave Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightwave Logic and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightwave Logic -24,492.05% -64.31% -57.29% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Lightwave Logic has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lightwave Logic and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightwave Logic 0 0 0 0 0.00 Victrex 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightwave Logic and Victrex”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightwave Logic $100,000.00 1,544.24 -$22.53 million ($0.18) -6.86 Victrex $369.00 million 2.60 $21.81 million N/A N/A

Victrex has higher revenue and earnings than Lightwave Logic.

Summary

Victrex beats Lightwave Logic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc. focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs. It also offers electro-optic modulators, which converts data from electric signals to optical signals for transmission over fiber-optic cables; and polymer photonic integrated circuits, a photonic device, which integrates various photonic functions on a single chip. In addition, the company provides the ridge waveguide modulator, a modulator that fabricates the waveguide within a layer of its electro-optic polymer system. It focuses on selling its products to electro-optic device manufacturers, contract manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, foundries, packaging and assembly manufacturers, etc.; and semiconductor companies, optical network companies, Web 2.0/3.0 media companies, computing companies, telecommunications companies, aerospace companies, automotive companies, and government agencies and defense entities. The company was formerly known as Third-order Nanotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Lightwave Logic, Inc. in March 2008. Lightwave Logic, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

