WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $317.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.54, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

