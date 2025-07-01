Enzi Wealth Buys 2,050 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Enzi Wealth increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 115.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.4% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $317.66 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

