DSG Capital Advisors LLC Sells 593 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.23. The company has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 979 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $248,333.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,492.42. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

