Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases 13,830 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.8% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $27,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

