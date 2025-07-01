Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

