QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $159.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $211.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.