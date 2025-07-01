Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research cut shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 831,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. State Street has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank increased its stake in State Street by 6,967.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,021,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of State Street by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,642,000 after buying an additional 1,622,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $93,016,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after acquiring an additional 870,849 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

