Reviewing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and LendingTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -7.74% -18.41% -1.57% LendingTree -5.67% 14.76% 2.13%

Risk & Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingTree has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 1 0 0 1.50 LendingTree 0 1 7 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and LendingTree, as provided by MarketBeat.

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $1.98, indicating a potential upside of 53.70%. LendingTree has a consensus price target of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 66.99%. Given LendingTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LendingTree is more favorable than loanDepot.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of LendingTree shares are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LendingTree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and LendingTree”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.06 billion 0.40 -$98.33 million ($0.45) -2.86 LendingTree $900.22 million 0.58 -$41.70 million ($4.13) -9.30

LendingTree has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. LendingTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LendingTree beats loanDepot on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services. The Consumer segment provides credit cards; personal, small business, student, and auto loans; deposit accounts; and other credit products, such as debt settlement services. The Insurance segment includes information, tools, and access to insurance quote products, including home, automobile, and health and Medicare through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers and policies. In addition, the company offers QuoteWizard, a marketplace for insurance comparison; ValuePenguin, a personal finance website that offers consumers objective analysis on various financial topics from insurance to credit cards; and Stash, a consumer investing and banking platform that offers a suite of personal investment accounts, traditional and Roth IRAs, custodial investment accounts, and banking services, including checking accounts and debit cards with a Stock-Back rewards program. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

