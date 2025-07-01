Critical Contrast: Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) versus SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Stardust Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $202.70 million 24.36 -$93.60 million ($3.80) -54.78 Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($0.74) -0.26

Profitability

Stardust Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stardust Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SiTime and Stardust Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -38.60% -9.43% -7.46% Stardust Power N/A N/A -337.00%

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Stardust Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SiTime and Stardust Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 1 0 4 0 2.60 Stardust Power 0 1 2 2 3.20

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $224.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Stardust Power has a consensus price target of $5.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2,562.76%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than SiTime.

Summary

Stardust Power beats SiTime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

