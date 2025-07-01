Analyzing Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) and Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG)

Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) and Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Living Application Group and Orion Energy Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Living Application Group $7.51 million 1.26 -$3.69 million N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems $79.72 million 0.26 -$11.80 million ($0.23) -2.67

Analyst Recommendations

Intelligent Living Application Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Energy Systems.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intelligent Living Application Group and Orion Energy Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Living Application Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orion Energy Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orion Energy Systems has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 185.48%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Intelligent Living Application Group.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Living Application Group and Orion Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Living Application Group N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems -14.81% -68.88% -19.07%

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Living Application Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Intelligent Living Application Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Intelligent Living Application Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV). The company offers light emitting diode (LED) lighting products; construction and engineering services for commercial lighting and energy management system; lighting and electrical system maintenance, repair, and replacement services; and EV charging station and installation solutions. It also provides LED high bay fixtures and LED troffer retrofits; smart lighting controls, a wireless Internet of Things enabled control solution that provides lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and various LED fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, the company offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, facility design commissioning, and recycling. It serves customers directly and through independent sales agencies and distributors, national account end-users, federal and state government facilities, regional account end-users, electrical distributors, electrical contractors, and energy service companies. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

