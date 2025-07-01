Financial Survey: Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) versus Its Competitors

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ivanhoe Mines to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ivanhoe Mines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ivanhoe Mines
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3.60
|Ivanhoe Mines Competitors
|614
|1681
|3308
|139
|2.52
As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Ivanhoe Mines’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ivanhoe Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Ivanhoe Mines and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ivanhoe Mines
|N/A
|N/A
|15.27
|Ivanhoe Mines Competitors
|$8.20 billion
|$447.87 million
|-0.39
Ivanhoe Mines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Mines. Ivanhoe Mines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Ivanhoe Mines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ivanhoe Mines
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ivanhoe Mines Competitors
|-938.79%
|-12.66%
|-5.27%
Summary
Ivanhoe Mines beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt. It also holds a 100% interest in the Western Foreland exploration project covering an area of approximately 2,407 square kilometers located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Ivanplats Limited and changed its name to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. in August 2013. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
