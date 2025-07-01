Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,177,000. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VUG stock opened at $438.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $439.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.