Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $104.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Autoliv traded as high as $115.25 and last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 288357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.90.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lancaster Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $637,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19,615.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

Autoliv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

