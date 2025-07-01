Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 526 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after acquiring an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,690,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,111,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

