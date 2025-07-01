Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) Insider Richard Hillis Buys 860,000 Shares

Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hillis bought 860,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$19,780.00 ($13,013.16).

Investigator Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Investigator Resources alerts:

About Investigator Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Investigator Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for silver, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on the 100% owned Paris silver project located to the north of the town of Kimba in South Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Investigator Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investigator Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.