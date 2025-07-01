Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) Insider Richard Hillis Buys 860,000 Shares

Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hillis bought 860,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$19,780.00 ($13,013.16).
Investigator Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.80.
About Investigator Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investigator Resources
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Trade Desk Stock Now and 1 Warning Sign
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 2 Under the Radar Space & Defense Stocks With Huge Potential
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Investigator Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investigator Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.