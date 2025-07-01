CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

