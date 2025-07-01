Critical Survey: TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) & Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TEGNA and Warner Bros. Discovery”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $3.10 billion 0.88 $599.82 million $2.84 6.00 Warner Bros. Discovery $39.32 billion 0.68 -$11.31 billion ($4.40) -2.49

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TEGNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEGNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.2% of TEGNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TEGNA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TEGNA has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 15.29% 17.13% 6.94% Warner Bros. Discovery -28.16% -30.56% -10.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TEGNA and Warner Bros. Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 0 1 3 0 2.75 Warner Bros. Discovery 0 11 11 1 2.57

TEGNA currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.80%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $12.28, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given TEGNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Summary

TEGNA beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming. The Network segment comprises domestic and international television networks. The DTC segment offers premium pay-tv and streaming services. In addition, the company offers portfolio of content, brands, and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming under the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, HBO, HBO Max, Max, Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, HGTV, Food Network, TNT Sports, TBS, TLC, OWN, Warner Bros. Games, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, and The Lord of the Rings brands. Further, it provides content through distribution platforms, including linear network, free-to-air, and broadcast television; authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing arrangements, and direct-to-consumer subscription products. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

